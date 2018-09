Release from Town of Fort Mill:

The Town of Fort Mill is proud to announce David (Davy) Broom as its new Town Manager, effective October 1, 2018. Mr. Broom, a native of Fort Mill has been serving as interim Town Manager since June 16, 2018.

Broom has served the Town of Fort Mill as Public Works Director for the past eighteen years. He is very knowledgeable in municipal government and dedicated to the town.