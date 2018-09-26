YORK Co., S.C. (CN2 News) – For those who love a cold brew we have just the thing for you, there is now a new way you can appreciate locally brewed beers and ciders.
The York County Visitors Bureau just launched its YoCo Brew Trail through the Visit York County App.
CN2’s Alexandria Savage spoke with the brewers who banned together.
Breweries Band Together To Increase Tourism
