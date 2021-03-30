COVID-19 Saliva Testing Available for Winthrop Students & Staff

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Saliva testing for COVID-19 is now available to the Winthrop University community thanks to a partnership with the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy.

The testing will take place bi-weekly in McBryde Hall on Winthrop’s campus.

The testing is being offered as a way for students, faculty and staff to keep up with their COVID-19 tests on campus.

University leaders urge for those experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms to still have a nasal swab test as saliva testing requires unmasking in indoor facilities.

The testing will remain available through the rest of the school year and will be offered monthly during the summer to the Winthrop community.