Coronavirus Tip Of The Day: Managing Your Stress And Anxiety

Everyday life has lots of stressful moments. You may be feeling even more anxious due to the uncertainty we’re currently facing. Self-care is especially important during times like this.
Here are some tips for managing your stress and anxiety each day.
Stay informed but try not to spend too much time watching the news or reading social media. Take a break from coverage of the pandemic when you start to feel upset.
Exercise, get enough sleep and eat healthy, balanced meals. Taking care of your body is important for your immune system and your overall well-being.
Reduce stress and clear your mind by stretching, taking deep breaths or meditating.
Find time for activities you enjoy. This will help you relax and take your mind off things.
Phone a friend or someone you trust to talk about how you’re feeling. Connecting with others is still important, even if you can’t be with them in person.
