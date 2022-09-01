Conference on Grief Giving Hope in Times of Loss

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Grief comes in many forms and everyone processes it differently.

The First A-R-P Church in Rock Hill is offering help by providing us with tools on how to start the conversation when dealing with the lost of someone close to us.

The church is putting on, Therefore I Have Hope, a conference on Grief.

Members of First A-R-P appearing on WHRI’s Palmetto Mornings to share details of the conference – saying they wanted to have a place where people could think Biblical about grief.

