Columbia City Ballet Performs Nutcracker in Lancaster County, 60 Local Dancers

It’s more than 10 years going strong, with a pause last year for Covid – but the Columbia City Ballet returned to Lancaster for a performance that was quite exceptional. The show that tours the state and beyond, gives children an opportunity in a number of cities to experience what it’s like to be on stage with professional dancers.

In Lancaster County more than 60 children recently took to the stage and after more than a month of preparation they performed for their families and the community.

The ongoing Christmas tradition is thanks to the Lancaster County Council for the Arts’ partnership with the Kennedy Center. They also work closely with the City of Lancaster and the Lancaster County School District.

Debbie Jaillette with the Lancaster County Council of the Arts feels fortunate that the ballet continues to return to Lancaster as it often performs in much bigger cities. They expect the opportunity will return next year as well.