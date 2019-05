ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Aaliyah Bell Hall has been missing since 2014. Hall left Chestnut Avenue in Rock Hill on the night of November 25th, 2014, but never made it to her Godmother’s home on North Confederate Avenue. Her loved ones are still hoping she will come home.

CONTACT POLICE:

Crime Stoppers of York County 1-877-409-4321

Rock Hill Police Department 803-329-7200