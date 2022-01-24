CN2’s Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County leaders are talking redistricting which could result in a council seat shifting.

Plus, former Rock Hill Police Officer Jonathan Moreno’s trial getting underway this week. He’s charged with third degree assault and battery in the arrest of Travis Price. That arrest sparked several days of unrest in the city in the Summer of 2021.

Also, in CN2 Sports – The Winthrop Men’s Basketball team turning into the cardiac kids to start the conference season off. Our cameras at the latest thrilling win from an emotional day at the coliseum.

We have those stories and more above.