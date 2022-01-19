CN2’s Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s a big price tag, but Chester County leaders say students need voters to say yes.

Plus, if the snow is getting in the way of your golfing, come practice your swing at an indoors golf center while enjoying a drink. Check out your golf game in tonight’s CN2 Business Spotlight.

And later in CN2 Sports…It’s back to the court for the Clinton College Golden Bears and they are opening with a rivalry game that no one else will see in person. We’ll explain just ahead.

All that local news and more, click above for our latest newscast!