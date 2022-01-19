Chester Schools Talking $263 Million Bond

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County School Board and members of the community getting a look at several projects and learning what those improvements could cost taxpayers. Plans include new high schools and other upgrades that the superintendent says are beyond dated and create many safety concerns.

These proposed plans are part of the Superintendent’s 2026 Capital Improvement Plans and they do come with a cost. CN2’s Renee O’Neil learning more about the proposed $263 million dollar bond referendum that leaders say is the answer.

Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton says, “Our students deserve modern school facilities that will prepare them moving forward in a global society,” adding they want to make the message clear, schools within the district need major updates. “We need the new facilities that can help support the learning trends, as far as collaborating spaces and need facilities that have learning opportunities that they need to have those skills and training to industries that are coming to Chester County.”

As part of Dr. Sutton’s 2026 Capital Improvement plans, he and district leaders are envisioning a new Chester High School, Lewisville High School, updates to schools in Great Falls and more. The School Board and community getting a first hand look at those proposed plans at a recent work session.

School Board Vice Chair, Maggie James says, “We aren’t trying to leave everyone out we are all trying to make sure someone gets something.”

Those at the meeting also learning what it would cost to complete the projects, 263 million dollars. Sutton explains, “Right now we are stifled as to what we can do to offer new programs because of technology issues, sewer water issues and our staff has done what we can” but it costs a lot of dollars to maintain them.

Dr Sutton is hoping to present a bond referendum to residents. If passed there will be a tax increase. Sutton says on an $100,000 home they are estimating about $406 more a year, which wouldn’t be all at one time. With two bond referendums failing – he explains how he hopes to win over voters this go around. “The key things are our students deserve better, studies show their behavior is better and also again, the money we are spending on maintaining these old facilities. These buildings are beyond their life cycle. We are going to spend the money either way.”

No decision was made at the work session. The board plans to meet next week to decide if they want to move forward with a new bond referendum or not. The proposed bond will be broken down in two questions for the voters.

If it goes to voters, the district says it will plan to hold that public vote in May 2022 instead of the original plan which was November. Sutton says that’s because of escalating construction cost.

The Chester County School district plans to have the renderings of the projects on its website as well as a public feedback survey. Leaders say they are hoping to hear from as many people as possibly prior to Monday’s board meeting.

Information on all the school site projects are currently available here: http://ow.ly/At0x50HyoGv Watch the work session here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1qJhMRKDKs Here’s the link to the district’s page:

https://www.chester.k12.sc.us/

They say they are currently finalizing an online survey for initial feedback from the community. That survey will be posted soon.