ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – President Biden signs a law to support the Catawba Indian Nation, 4 families celebrate family with new adoptions, we head out to the ice rink in Rock Hill for some Winter fun, plus we learn more about the new Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill.

We also have a great list of places you can bring in the new year! Click here for our latest CN2 Newscast.