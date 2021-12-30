Families Made Complete on “Adoption Day” in York County Court

ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – Family court can be filled with heartache but on what is affectionately called “adoption day” in York County, family court judge, David Guyton says this day is about bringing families together.

It was a magical day for four different families in a courtroom right behind me as these families made it official in court to become one. These stories are so unique, in one case, a grandfather adopted his 3 grandchildren.

Family court judge, David Guyton hearing 4 different adoption cases on this Wednesday., The families choosing not to be on camera for their privacy.

