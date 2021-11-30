CN2’s Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lifehouse Women’s Shelter is teaming up with one area business to help one of its employees get around town. Plus, on this “Giving Tuesday” Pathways of Rock Hill is showing some appreciation for employees that keep the center going. Also, nearly 50 people from workers to community leaders, showed up to Giti Tire in Richburg to deliver a letter and protest over what they say are unfair working conditions. The company responds with a message to employees. Click for full newscast.