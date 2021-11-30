Lifehouse Women’s Shelter Helping One of its Residents with a Major Need

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lifehouse Women’s Shelter is teaming up with one area business to help one of its employees get around town.

This mom of three is a resident of the Lifehouse Women’s Shelter in Rock Hill. She’s worked at the Cambria Hotel for the last four months.

Today, she’s being celebrated as employee of the month, but is getting a bigger surprise than she bargained for — her very first car.

Lifehouse, partnered with Ideal Imports West to get Sophia Glover this 2008 Hyundai Vera Cruz. She says the shelter has given her everything.

Glover says, “It means a lot. The shelter took me and my daughter in when we needed shelter and I was just thankful for them, for that.”

Lifehouse Women’s Shelter leaders say this mom has stayed dedicated and true to her plan and couldn’t be more deserving of this life changing surprise.

Courtney Denton with Lifehouse says, “So her commitment to really want to change, to be able to be on a path to self-sufficiency is very evident to us and we just believe this is a great way to honor her, to honor her work ethic, her commitment, and again provide her an opportunity that I think will just really open up a whole new world for her.”

As a housekeeper at the Cambria, Glover’s manager says this partnership and surprise was warranted.

Cambria General Manager Kendale Kinlow, says, “She’s an amazing housekeeper that we have here she’s always willing and as a good impact in this property and is a great asset to the company.”

Lifehouse leaders say the women in the shelter are determined and they want to help them reach all of their goals for a better life.

Denton says, “We really are committed to making sure that these women have what they need and that’s the key, have what they need — to be able to move forward on this path to self-sufficiency.”

“With the strength of the Lord, I pray every night that things will get better and things are starting to…I feel like they’re starting to get better,” says Glover.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with leaders who helped make this donation possible about why it was so deserved.