CN2’s Celebrates National Gorgeous Grandma Day with Flowers – Video attached of all entries.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are celebrating National Gorgeous Grandma Day.

We asked our viewers to nominate their Grandmother through our Facebook page for a fun competition.

We asked for nominations and received 20, highlighting the wonderful matriarchs in our life who give us sound advise served with some humor.

After counting all of the likes we congratulated Grandma Jane Brock from York County who got the most likes.

Katlyn Forsythe nominated her grandmother saying if you just ask anyone about Grandma Jane and they will tell you how she has helped them in their life.

Grandma Jane is very involved in her church by feeding the homeless, filling prisoner bags and taking care of other people’s children.

Grandma Jane has two children and 7 grandchildren and 4 great grand children.

As part of the contest Ray’s Flowers in Lancaster donated a flower bouquet for Grandma Jane to enjoy.

See attached story. All entries are featured at the end of the story.

The flower sponsor, Ray’s Flowers, has been a staple in Lancaster for 75 years.

Susan McGaughy bought the business 18 years ago and says she enjoys the opportunity to make people smile.

Ray’s Flowers is located in downtown Lancaster and you can follow them on facebook at Ray’s Flowers, LLC.