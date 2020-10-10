CN2 Week 3 Football Digital Scoreboard

Due to coronavirus concerns Rock Hill had to postpone their football game against Blyhtwood (rescheduled for Oct 29), Northwestern’s game against Spring Valley was postponed (no rescheduled date announced yet), Andrew Jackson’s game against Cheraw was postponed (no rescheduled date announced yet), and Chester’s matchup with Lower Richland was also postponed (no rescheduled date announced yet).
South Pointe 47, Indian Land 0
Hartsville 30, Fort Mill 13
Gaffney 41, Nation Ford 40 (OT)
Catawba Ridge 41, Lancaster 0
York 25, Fairfield Central 18
Boiling Springs 38, Clover 14
Lewisville 14, Great Falls 0
North Central 47,Buford 0
St. Joseph’s 46, Legion Collegiate 18
