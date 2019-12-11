CN2 Today – Wednesday, December 11th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we start the show at Finley Road Elementary School for Digger’s Book Club. Many students at the school read more than 1,000 books! Plus, we get an inside look of the Fort Mill High School musical, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!
