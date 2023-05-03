CN2 Today – SC Strawberry Festivities, Mental Health Awareness & Pets of the Week!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil and Lucas McFadden talk about how a Rock Hill woman won the home of her dreams through HGTV!

Plus, Replay Brewing in Fort Mill has created a strawberry Ale just in time for the SC Strawberry Festival, we get a sneak peek!

Plus, the Town of Fort Mill and Springs Farm are gearing up for Saturday, May 6th for the annual festival! We have a full list of the events.

And May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Michael Sanders, Jr. with The Give Back Tour joins Renee O’Neil in the studio to talk mental health and his upcoming event to give back.

