Rock Hill firefighters rescue man from burning house

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill fire crews say they rescued a man from a burning house just before 7 AM Wednesday morning.

According to officials with the Rock Hill Fire Department, crews were called to a home on Arch Drive in Rock Hill at 6:55 AM.

Firefighters learned a man was in a back bedroom. They were able to bring the man out of a window in the home to safety. First responders gave medical care to the man and he was transported to Piedmont Medical Center for his injuries.

It is unclear at this time on the man’s condition.

Officials say another person did live at the home and went to get breakfast. When he returned the house was up in flames.

The American Red Cross is assisting and the cause is still under investigation.

A total of 7 companies responded to the fire.