CN2 Today Savory Scoop – Clover Harvest

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil sits down with the owners of the brand-new Clover Harvest to discuss how they are taking farm to table cooking literately through their own community garden and local farms..

Plus, the Clover Harvest’s Executive Chief shares the fresh food she cooks thanks to the help of local farms and the community garden on property.

Click the video above to learn more and when you can dine in!

Savory Scoop is brought to you by Founders Federal Credit Union, relax as we give you The Savory Scoop.