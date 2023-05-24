CN2 Today Pets of The Week – Fishbait & Skylar

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this May 24th edition of CN2 Today’s Pets of the Week, Humane Society of York County‘s Marybeth introduces us to Fishbait and Skylar.

Why Fishbait you may ask? The Humane Society asked the very same thing. Just know that with loving interactions, you can change a name easily! This gorgeous girl is waiting patiently to meet you. Just look into her amazing eyes and you’ll see her sincerity. She is absolutely stunning! They estimate her age at 7 months. She came to us as an owner surrender at no fault of her own. She is loving, sweet and enjoys the company of other felines. She is spayed, micro chipped, vaccinated to her age and tested.

This gorgeous girl is Skylar. She was an owner surrender at no fault of her own. She is super sweet and wants to please! Skylar loves the company of other dogs and has medium energy level for a pup. She is only 4 months old and estimate that she could be close to 80lb when fully grown! The Humane Society believes that she is a malamute. Loves to run, pull, and roam, and must be confined in a secure yard. Strong willed and independent, so they need training from a young age.

If either of these girls melt your heart as she has done ours, call The Human Society at (803) 802-0902 today to book an appointment.

CN2’s Pets of The Week is presented by Dr. Steve at Kamego Chiropractic, If you have been in a wreck or had a sports injury, make the right choice for today’s modern pain free chiropractic’s and call Dr. Steve.