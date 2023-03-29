CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Phillip and Tyler

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grab your heart, call today to make an appointment (803) 802-0902.
Phillip this big boy canine came to the HSYC as an owner surrender, at no fault of his own, and can be found hanging out in the Cat Lounge
Just over 5 years-old he is neutered, vaccinated to his age, micro chipped and tested.
Phillip is a talker and wants your full attention when you come visit our Cat Lounge greets everyone with rubs, love & stories. And, he is cat friendly.
Tyler is almost 3 years-old and is a hound mix. He came to the rescue 9 months ago as a stray and really needs a loving family. Because he has been at the rescue too long he is a little anxious with all the activities, so he would love to be your one and only fur baby.
Tyler loves car rides and long walks.
Things to know upon meeting your future forever friend:
– All members of the family, that will live in the household, must be at the appointment.
– Transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the time they need to adjust. You won’t regret it.
– Dog adoptions are within a radius of 30-45 minutes due to home visit requirements.
– Adoption parameters can be found at www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.
– Dog adoptions are within a radius of 30-45 minutes due to home visit requirements.
– Adoption parameters can be found at www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.
Humane Society Rescue Needs:
- Laundry Detergent
- Healthy Weight Dog Food
- Big & Small Dog Treats
CN2 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Kamego Chiropractic Wellness Center