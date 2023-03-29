CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Phillip and Tyler

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grab your heart, call today to make an appointment (803) 802-0902.

Phillip this big boy canine came to the HSYC as an owner surrender, at no fault of his own, and can be found hanging out in the Cat Lounge

Just over 5 years-old he is neutered, vaccinated to his age, micro chipped and tested.

Phillip is a talker and wants your full attention when you come visit our Cat Lounge greets everyone with rubs, love & stories. And, he is cat friendly.

Tyler is almost 3 years-old and is a hound mix. He came to the rescue 9 months ago as a stray and really needs a loving family. Because he has been at the rescue too long he is a little anxious with all the activities, so he would love to be your one and only fur baby. Tyler loves car rides and long walks.