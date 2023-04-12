CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Mrs. Mia Wallace and Vicki

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grab your heart, call today to make an appointment (803) 802-0902.

Six-year-old Mrs. Mia Wallace is quite the survivor. She came to the Humane Society as an owner surrender at no fault of her own. As a tri-pod she is super sweet and would prefer to be the only feline in the home. Mia is playful and funny as TOYS are this felines THING. If you love to dress up your cat, Mrs. Mia Wallace is the cat for you! She has a dress for every season to address some seasonal skin allergies. And, like most girls, a cute shirt does the trick. She is fixed, vaccinated, tested, micro chipped and READY to meet you!! She has been at the Humane Society for over 800 days and is ready for a loving home. Don’t let her wait another day, call to make an appointment for Mrs. Mia Wallace TODAY – (803)802-0902.

Ten-year old Vicki was unfortunately surrendered by her owner. The Humane Society isn't sure why the family gave her up because they describe her as an absolute love bug. Vicki is a little sensitive around her neck area… but give her the time & let her lead the way … she'll melt into your arms for some lovin. A Chihuahua mix, she enjoys the company of other small dogs but would prefer a home without small kids. Vicki is spayed, micro chipped, vaccinated and tested and deserves to live out her senior years in comfort and security. If this precious girl grabs at your heartstrings, please call to make an appointment 803-802-0902.