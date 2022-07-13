CN2 Today – Peaches, Historic Battle, Feeding Seniors & A New Friend on the Greenway!

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil visits Historic Brattonsville to learn more about the upcoming, Battle of Huck’s Defeat.

Its National Peach Month! Renee stops by The Peach Orchard in York for a peach milkshake!

Plus, Marybeth with the Humane Society of York County fills us in on our Pets of the Week. These furry friends are sure to steal your heart!

Its a new way to read a book, Storywalk. CN2’s Lucas McFadden learns more about the new program at Miracle Park in Rock Hill.

Plus, Tender Hearts Ministries in York is making sure homebound senior citizens have access to fresh produce through its latest outreach program, Poppies Empowerment Garden!

Also, if you are taking your children to the Lindsay Pettus Greenway, they may see a new friend. CN2’s Caroline Hasty introduces us to Granny Greenway!

