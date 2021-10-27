CN2 Today – October 27th, 2021 – Halloween

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) On this week’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and anchor Lucas McFadden are dressing up for Halloween as their childhood dream career!

Plus, we are talking to those with WRHI Radio about their upcoming 38th annual Boo-Ha-Ha event this Saturday, October 30th in Rock Hill.

SC DHEC Snap Program is showing us some healthy Halloween options to make this weekend.

And a business that started during the COVID-19 Pandemic, now has its own storefront. We will take you inside Tega Graze!

Also, two houses on Twin Lakes Road in Rock Hill go all out for Halloween. Learn how this year it is all for a good cause!

And the Humane Society of York County shows us our Pets of the Week!