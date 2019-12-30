CN2 Today – Monday, December 30th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and reporter Indira Eskieva talk about the best things that have happened in 2019 as we get ready to ring in 2020! Plus, we head out to Carowinds to learn more about their New Year’s Eve celebration! Plus, a Piedmont Medical Center volunteer served 41 years! We have her story. And on Piedmont Medical Center Today we learn about its surgical weight loss programs.
