ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we are in downtown Rock Hill for to preview the annual St. Patrick’s on Main that’s coming up this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day! Plus we speak with ladies who are part of the Women’s Art Initiative about a new piece of art that’s coming to downtown Rock Hill. Also its What’s Cooking Wednesday! We get an inside look at Tattooed Brews only in Oldtown. Plus Jenna Woods shows us how to make the perfect green eye for your St. Patrick’s Day events.

