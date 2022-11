FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil takes us to the Anne Springs Close Greenway to learn more about its Exceptional Equestrians Therapeutic Riding Program.

The program has been a long running program, beginning in the late 80’s, and was a passion project for the late Ms. Close.

The Greenway says riding a horse is grounding and serves children and adults with special needs, offering them the opportunity to ride horses for therapy.

