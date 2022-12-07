CN2 Today – Holiday Home Tour & Festivities w/ Historic Yorkville Society

For the first time since COVID, the Historic Yorkville Society is holding its Annual Holiday Home Tour and Festivities making it the organization’s 38th year!

CN2 cameras got a look inside Connie and Bob Braden’s home on East Liberty Street, a Queen Anne Style built-in 1899!

Connie says she’s been working for several weeks to fill each room with Christmas cheer. From trees, to Santa’s, to tinsel and lights, you can feel the spirit in the air in her home.

The tour is self guided and can be done during the two days, December 10th and the 11th.

There are 5 homes on the tour and a historical church.

You can also purchase a beautiful piece of art of what Christmas in downtown York could look like, made by a local artist, Paula Jo Gross.

You can purchase the art at Yorkville Marketplace.

Want to go?

Historic Yorkville Holiday Home Tours & Festivities

December 10th & 11th

2 PM – 6 PM

Purchase Tickets:

www.yorkvillehs.com