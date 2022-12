ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tree Techs of Rock Hill was at the right place at the right time when neighbors on Fox Creek Lane in Rock Hill realized a small cat had worked itself up a very large tree.

Luckily, not far from them Tree Tech was working nearby and brought their bucket truck over to save little Tiger.

Neighbors say Tree Tech owner Michael Smarr was so nice and that it is good to know, there are good people with kind hearts out there.