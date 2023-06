SMYRNA, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Continuing on the exploration of the Ag + Art Tour in York County, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns the inside life of a beekeeper at Honey Strong Farm.

You can experience everything from fresh honey from the beehive, to infused jars of honey, and even seeing thousands of bees right up close!

For more information about the Ag +Art Tour in York County you can check out its website.