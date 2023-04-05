CN2 Today – Egg stuffing, Clover events, & strawberry picking

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this April 5th edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil, along with CN2’s Caroline Hasty talk all things Easter candy as we get ready for the holiday this weekend.

Plus, WRHI’s Great Easter Egg Classic is set for Thursday, April 6th at Cherry Park. Volunteers spent hours stuffing 40,000 eggs! We get an inside look.

Sam Green with the town of Clover joins Renee for events taking place this spring in the town!

Plus, strawberries are ready at farms across the Tri-County! We stop by Hall Family Farm in Lancaster County!

They are furry and cute, we stop by the Humane Society of York County for our Pets of the Week!

Join us for the fun by clicking the video above.