ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Youth Diabetes Association is gearing up for another year at Rock Hill High School as they hold its annual softball game.

The idea of a softball game came about when Dr. Chris Houk approached Matthew Scott with the idea of having an event to raise diabetes awareness and money to benefit the South Carolina Youth Diabetes Association (SCYDA).

To learn more about the SCYDA softball game watch the video above.