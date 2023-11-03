CN2 Sports – Catawba Ridge compete for South Carolina’s first ever boys volleyball state title

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Catawba Ridge Copperheads’ fight for a championship in their inaugural year – Jeremy is there for the highlights and the disappointment.

Meanwhile, in the world of football, the Rock Hill Bearcats faced off against the Spartanburg Vikings in the playoffs.

And in Winthrop sports, the Eagles’ volleyball team aimed to continue their winning streak on the road, while the men’s soccer team sought redemption in a Big South conference showdown against the Asheville Bulldogs.

CN2 Sports has all that and more for your Friday Sports report.