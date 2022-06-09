CN2 SPORTS 6/8/2022 – Football Camp Ends in a Muddy Mess While New Coaches Prep For the New School Year.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – This is CN2’s Jeremy Wynder back on the gridiron this Wednesday for a football camp that was a bit muddy. Of course anyone who knows about the Rock Hill Bearcats Football Camp knows that the true highlight is the grand finale where the fire department sprays water on the practice field, and players and campers alike splash around on a hot day bringing the kid out of everyone.

CN2 sports Digital Scoreboard sending a reminder that the Winthrop University E Sports Team will start their journey towards another national title on Thursday in California against Maryville in the quarterfinals.

York Prep under new leadership following the departure of Larry Davis as well as numerous other new coaches in the tri-county area for more information on these tournaments and other events be sure to visit the Rock Hill Parks and Recreation website.

And finally, be sure to tune into CN2 Sports on Thursday evening as CN2 will be coming to you from the Rock Hill Tennis Center as the facility prepares to host the Southern Fast Four National Qualifier Adult event Saturday and Sunday.

