CN2 Sports 12-27-19

ROCK HILL, S.C. — CEO Moe Bell with the Upper Palmetto YMCA in Rock Hill sits down with CN2’s Laurabree Monday to talk about the growth of the Y and his upcoming plans.

And it’s bittersweet – he’s retiring! And has only six months left.

As of now, the YMCA is working to recruit another staff member to take his place and learn the ropes.

The well-known Bell has spent 47 years working for the YMCA.

Looking back on his accomplishments – He says he saw the YMCA in the Tri-County grow from 2 branches to 15 Y locations.

Moving forward Bell says in retirement he plans to exercise at the Y, play golf, enjoy his grand kids and tackle a long honey-do list.

