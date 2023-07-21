CN2 Picture of The Day – Largest group of new hires in nearly a decade for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Thursday, ten new deputies will be sworn in at the York County Sheriff’s Office, marking the largest group of new hires in nearly a decade.

The department continues to hire with the new starting salary of $50,000 annually.

The Sheriff says thank you to the new ten deputies and the rest of the York County Sheriff’s Office for maintaining safety and order in the community. They wish these new deputies the best as they begin their new roles, and we thank them all for their service.

