CN2 Picture of the Day – Fort Mill Drum Major finishes second in national competition

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For CN2’s first Picture of the Day of the year, Fort Mill High School Drum Major Dylan Leclerc recently placed second in the Open Class National Drum Major Competition from the National Drum Major Academy.

Family members say Dylan is dedicated to learning and mastering the art of being a Drum Major and it is truly inspiring.

