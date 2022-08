ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County last month.

For the first time in York’s history the city is looking at a moratorium on residential development.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, we head to Great Falls to catch up with the Red Devils and find out how great they will look this football season.