Chester: “We Continue to Fight, the First Line of Defense Begins with You”

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In a joint statement, leaders in Chester are wanting citizens to know they are dedicated to fighting the crime wave in the city, and county, by using all of their resources.

They are saying the JA Cochran Bypass leads the discussion of area of concern and telling residents, “It is important for our community to know that law enforcement efforts are only a part of the criminal justice system. From law enforcement to the court system, we must operate in a way that ensures the rights of the accused do not outweigh the safety of crime victims and our community.”

See below full joint statement by Chester Authorities.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey,

Chester City Police Department’s Interim Chief Milton Sims,

Chester Mayor Wanda Stringfellow, and Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman

Violent crime continues to be a scourge on our communities throughout America, and Chester County has been no exception.

Gun violence, in the city of Chester and the areas surrounding, has increased, and the impact on our citizens is undeniable.

As City and County law enforcement agencies, we want the citizens of Chester to know that we have committed and continue to commit all available resources to combat this problem.

Specifically, the geographic areas inside the JA Cochran Bypass are at the forefront of discussion and action by multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Both Chester City Police and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office aggressively patrol these areas on a regular basis in an attempt to deter crime and respond quickly to crimes that occur.

Not only is local law enforcement increasing personnel numbers in and around these areas, but we are also working with state and federal partners to increase manpower and investigative efficiency. Furthermore, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and Chester City Police have entered into an agreement to utilize Sheriff’s Office resources within the city in response to violent crime. Most importantly, we believe community policing is crucial to strengthening our relationship with the public.

Both officers and deputies have strengthened their presence in and around the JA Cochran Bypass area, increasing our interaction with neighbors at their homes and continuing to build trust with individuals.

The importance of community support cannot be overstated. All community members are an essential piece in our fight to end the violence. In order for law enforcement to reduce violent crimes, community members must be willing to share information.

We call on the community to report crime to law enforcement. You can report crimes anonymously through the Sheriff’s Office website at chesterscsheriff.com, through Midlands Crimestoppers at crimesc.com, or through the Chester City Police tip line at (803) 377-2100.

We ask that all entities who play a role in the criminal justice system work closely with law

enforcement to properly assess the risks certain accused criminals pose to our community.

We also ask that through these assessments, decisions be made to keep the accused in jail until their court date.

As community members, what can you do to help?

We ask parents to keep a watchful eye on their children. Know where they are, and know what their social media activity consists of. Is your child staying out late? Who are they with and what types of activities are they engaged in? Have you seen suspicious posts on their social media? Have you seen a weapon in their possession or pictures of weapons?

The first line of defense begins with you. We also ask citizens to keep an eye on abandoned property in their neighborhoods. Abandoned homes are a common location for illegal activity. Call law enforcement if you see suspicious activity at these sites.

Both the City Police and the Sheriff’s Office continue to pursue leads on all outstanding warrants in the city and county. Our fight against gang activity and violent crime cannot be solved overnight, but please know it is our top priority