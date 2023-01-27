CN2 Newscast – Shield Law, Taiwan Celebrity, Clinton College

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The department of Corrections has been unable to carry out the death penalty by lethal injection since 2011. Leaders say there are 37 inmates on death. Executions can’t take place – the Shield Law could be a tool to make that happen.

A York man believes after finding himself acting in Taiwan for more than 15 years he has unexpectedly become a celebrity after appearing in a movie and many tv shows including a few for Netflix.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, the Clinton College Men’s and Women’s basketball teams not gracious guests to their New York hosts.

We have those stories and more.

