CN2 Newscast – Priceless donation, 80’s Prom fundraiser, & Athlete of the Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Catawba Nation received what it considers to be a priceless donation of a contract written up in 1796. Historians now plan to transcribe the document and make its story available to all.

Also, Wren’s Village promotes an upcoming 80’s prom themed fundraiser with the goal of raising money to help end Pediatric Cancer.

Plus in CN2 Sports, Jeremy Wynder honors our latest Athlete of the Week, a senior on the Northwestern Volleyball team.

See all those stories and an update on a York County juvenile who has been sentenced to 28 years behind bars after officials said he shot and killed his mother.

