CN2 Newscast – White House Chief of Staff Back at Home, Lancaster Schools’ Rough Start of School Year, Football Season Excitement Builds

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A former White House Chief of Staff is back home in Lancaster County, speaking with CN2 News about his time working under former President Donald Trump.

And, Lancaster schools having a rough start to the school year with authorities finding a gun in a student’s backpack.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, we have finally reached the first game week of the new high school football season and our CN2’s Jeremy Wynder on the sidelines as teams played in their last exhibition games.

WE have those stories and more.

