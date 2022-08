ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After more than a year without a permanent police chief leaders in the City of Lancaster are happy to introduce Donald Roper to the community as the new Police Chief.

She has never taken her eye off her dream of being a police officer and even this past year, while battling Ovarian Cancer, Tega Cay Sergeant Lauren Galloway is realizing that dream as she ranks up.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, we introduce you to this week’s Athlete of the Week.