Ranking Up Keeps Her Focused on the Future After Battle with Cancer

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – She has never taken her eye off her dream of being a police officer, and even this past year while battling Ovarian Cancer, Tega Cay Sergeant Lauren Galloway is realizing that dream as she ranks up.

Tega Cay Police Chief Joey Crosby congratulated two officers and welcoming them to the next ranks during a Promotion gathering where Officer Jeffrey Williams was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and Lauren Galloway to the rank of Lieutenant.

Throughout her treatments Galloway continued to work and now, not only is she celebrating the achievement of promotion but she is counting down the final days of treatment.

Chief Crosby spoke to a small gathering of friends and family saying the bar is high and the officers are challenged to set the bar even higher than how they found it.

Sergeant Galloway, now a Lieutenant, will be responsible for Support Services that will include the Dispatch Center, Resource Officers, the K9 Unit and Recruitment,

Galloway says she will complete her treatment in October and says making Lieutenant is helping her to stay focused on the future.

Lt. Lauren Galloway said, “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a really long time. I started working here in 2012 and for the last 10 years this has been a goal of mine. So the day that I walked into this door on day one I set my eye on that goal and I finally achieved it.”

Galloway has been a beloved member of the Tega Cay Police Department and of the community. During a BBQ Benefit hundreds came out to purchase dinner plates and to show their support. The Go Fund Me has exceeded the goal of $25,000 to help Galloway with medical expenses.