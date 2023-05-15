CN2 Newscast – Great Falls Fire Shakeup, National Peace Officers Memorial Day, & CN2 Sports

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In our latest CN2 Newscast, Renee O’Neil speaks to the now former Fire Chief, Chapin Jones about the state the Great Falls Fire Department.

Plus, the Lancaster Police Department holding a wreath ceremony on this Monday to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while wearing the badge.

And in CN2 Sports, Jeremy Wynder giving us the highlight when it comes to the High School Soccer State Championships.

Later in “The Rundown” Laurabree Monday & Lucas McFadden sit down and take a look ahead at Nothing Pink’s Fun Run, while also looking back at the Mike Doty Memorial Run that took place over the weekend.

CN2 has all this and more on this May 15th edition of CN2 News.