Great Falls Town Council votes to terminate Fire Chief

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Great Falls Fire Chief has been fired. That decision coming down a little after 4 PM on Monday after a emergency meeting was called by the town mayor.

Town council were in executive session for more than an hour before the decision was made to terminate Chief Chapin Jones who has been chief since December 2022 and has been in the fire service since 2012.

Mayor of Great Falls, Joshua Brantley says help will now come for the time being from Chester County.

According to The County Fire Coordinator, the Chester County Rural Fire Service Office will staff the station with part time personnel Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM until 5 PM, until the department hires staff members.

We did speak with Chapin Jones after the decision to let him go. He says he’s emotional and can’t believe he was fired.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil was in Great Falls on this Monday speaking with the now former fire chief as he pushed for more help when it comes to fire personnel, saying he was the only paid staff member. Jones says many times he would work several shifts to make sure calls were answered.

Jones said he’s been asking for better pay for firefighters. Currently firefighters in Great Falls are set to make $29,000 dollars a year, plus paid benefits from the town.

Mayor Brantley says they have been working to post ads to fill positions and at the last council meeting he did request a motion for a $3,000 dollar raise but the motion wasn’t approved by council.

Mayor Brantley did not respond when asked why Jones was fired.