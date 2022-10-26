CN2 Newscast – Indian Land Growth Meeting, Cancer Causing Pollution From New Indy Paper Mill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Parents in Indian Land are gathering for a meeting with Lancaster County School District Leaders regarding managing growth within schools in the Panhandle.

New allegations against the New Indy Paper Mill in Catawba come after a report claims that cancer causing pollution is being released into the Catawba River from the plant. Residents are demanding the mill cleans it up, even threatening a lawsuit.

Plus later in CN2 Sports the the Big South Conference Basketball tournament which will take place in March held a media day, giving us a chance from athletes who will compete in the tournament.

We have those stories and more.

Previous articleNew Report Claims Dangerous Pollution is Entering Catawba River From New Indy Mill
Next articleUnknown Substance Exposure to Students & Bus Driver in Indian Land

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR