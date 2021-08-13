CN2 Newscast 8-13-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 Newscast) – A car chase turns into a lake crash. Also, we’re speaking to parents and Rock Hill School District leaders about limited virtual school options. Plus, we’re learning about church safety precautions since the spike of COVID and the new delta variant.

