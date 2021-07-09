CN2 Newscast 7-9-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Former Officer Johnathan Moreno publicly apologized to Travis Price. Also, the Price brothers Attorney speaks about what he thinks should happen to help the community move forward. Plus, The Rambo-Williams family celebrating another week-long reunion with more than 120 family members in attendance.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Rock Hill Police Officer Body Camera Video of the Arrest of...
*WARNING RAW UNEDITED VIDEO. WE DO NOT HAVE CONTROL OF THE LANGUAGE USED IN THE VIDEO* Rock Hill Police Officer Jonathan Moreno has been charged...
paid advertisement